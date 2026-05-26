Metro Atlanta animal shelters see spikes in dog surrenders

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Derick Saul said it’s a big day. He’s taking Shiloh home to the kids.

“Being able to bring a dog home, it saves their lives,” Saul said.

But at DeKalb County Animal Services on Tuesday, many dogs were being dropped off.

“Nobody ever comes here who surrenders a dog is happy about it,” said Emma Wilson with LifeLine Animal Project.

The nonprofit operates animal services for both DeKalb and Fulton Counties.

Administrators told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen that over the last year, dog surrenders are up by 30%. Adoption returns are up 43%.

Financial hardship is the most common cause.

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“It can be very hard to watch, but it’s not anybody’s fault,” Wilson said.

Because adoptions currently cannot keep pace with surrenders and returns, both shelters are over capacity.

Saul is taking one dog home, but he feels for those who have no choice but to bring one back. And he feels bad for that family pet.

“You know, it’s not their fault. They get dropped off and feel like they’ve done something wrong. They’re just looking for their person,” Saul said.

LifeLine does have programs to provide free dog food, lower-cost services, veterinary care, and more.

They want to help as many people as possible keep their family pets.

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