Metro Atlanta animal groups urge pet owners to check their microchips after company closes

ATLANTA — A pet microchip company, Save This Life, has abruptly shut down, impacting pet owners across the country.

In light of the closure, local rescue groups are urging pet owners to check their pet’s chips.

Zac Hadlock with Furkids Animal Rescue in Atlanta says while they don’t use the company to register their chips, they are hoping to shine a light on the importance of microchipping animals.

“Picture this. You get dropped into a foreign city. You don’t speak the language, and you don’t know where you’re at. Make matters worse you don’t have your wallet. No ID. A microchip in a pet is basically that’s driver’s license,” Hadlock told Channel 2′s Brittany Kleinpeter.

Pets registered to Save This Life, which has been removed from The American Animal Hospital Association microchip registry list, will no longer have their owner’s information connected to their chip number.

If you’re unsure whether your pet is microchipped, your vet or a local rescue group can easily scan your pet’s microchip.

If a chip is present, an electric scanner will display the unique ID number. You can use the AAHA online microchip lookup tool to see if the chip is registered.

Furkids Atlanta is holding a free vaccination clinic on Feb. 22 and encourages anyone needing to check or register their microchip to attend.

