Meta adding safety features for kids using Facebook, Instagram

ATLANTA — Teens are using social media a lot. Studies are further proving how it impacts their mental health.

A 2023 Surgeon General advisory found up to 95% of kids ages 13-17 reported using a social media platform.

A third of those said they use it almost constantly.

The report also noted those who spend three hours per day on social media faced double the risk for anxiety and depression.

Now Meta, the company that owns Facebook and Instagram, is taking steps to help parents protect their kids online.

“We’re enrolling teens across the country in the teen experience on Facebook and Messenger,” Jennifer Hanley, the North American Head of Safety Policy at Meta said.

Hanley said safety features on Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger will include message limits, content filters, and parental permission for any changes to settings.

She is also the mother of two young children.

“I’m not dealing with social media yet but I’m already having conversations about screen time and you know, going online and what that looks like for me,” she said.

Channel 2 Action News has reported on local efforts to curb online dangers for years.

Last summer, Chief Parenting Officer Titania Jordan at Bark Technologies told us there’s a common misconception among parents.

“You could think your child is super safe in your home with your carbon monoxide detector, and your door’s locked. But meanwhile, they’re talking to strangers on the internet in their bedroom, and you have no idea,” she said.

Bark offers resources to parents. One of them is a Bark phone, which parent Dawn Hurst told us she bought for her teenager.

“I mean, at 13 it’s time, but we just weren’t ready for all the bells and whistles,” she said.

The phone allows parents to control app usage, set time limits, and monitor all exchanges their child has online.

Hurst’s daughter said she appreciates what it offers.

“Yeah, I feel like I can text my friends, I can talk to my parents, and take pictures and videos, and that’s all I need,” she said.

Meanwhile, Meta is also leaning on technology for more control. They set up a website for parents with ways to set up controls.

“We know that they’re worried and we really want to make sure they have peace of mind about their kids experiences,” Hanley said.

In July, a new Georgia law went into effect aimed at making the internet safer for young people.

It requires a parent’s permission for children under 16 to get a social media account.

The law also restricts usage in schools and requires students to take a course on cyber bullying.

