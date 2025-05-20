Mental health forum at Carter Center in Atlanta draws together advocates, lawmakers, professionals

ATLANTA — Mental health professionals and community leaders gathered at the Carter Center in Atlanta to continue work furthering a mission held dear to former First Lady Rosalynn Carter’s heart.

Rosalynn Carter made mental health a major priority for the Carter Center and her and former President Jimmy Carter’s charitable works.

Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen reported Tuesday on the annual Rosalynn Carter Mental Health Forum that bears her name and has big goals for 2025.

At the event, Georgia U.S. Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock and Georgia Department of Behavioral Health Commissioner Kevin Tanner both spoke about the importance of supporting mental health programs in Georgia.

Dozens of professionals, advocates, community leaders and lawmakers came together at the Carter Center to continue the former First Lady’s work.

“Today, we know that we need to treat our mental health like our physical health,” Warnock said. “Free from stigma.”

This year’s forum focused attention on school-based behavioral health programs and how to combine them with public safety initiatives.

“We’re trying to identify barriers and remove those barriers to help us be successful,” Tanner said.

The commissioner said cutting through red tape was key to getting children the help they need, but it’ll take time.

“This is not something that’s going to get fixed in on year or with one bill,” Tanner said. “We have the foundation that has been laid, now it’s going to be all of us working together to make sure it’s been implemented.”

The Carter Center said caregiving across Georgia is now getting more attention thanks to the newly expanded Rosalynn Carter Mental Health and Caregiving Program.

