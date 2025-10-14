Men robbed at gunpoint outside LA Fitness over $50 basketball bet

Atlanta police say a bet over a basketball game ended with two men robbed at gunpoint.

The robbery happened Aug. 14 around 7 p.m. outside the LA Fitness on 19th Street at Atlantic Station.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police say the victims were robbed after playing a basketball game. The two agreed to a $50 wager with the suspects, When the victims lost, police say they went to their cars to get cash and that’s when they were robbed at gunpoint.

On Monday, Atlanta police released a photo of one of the suspects they want to identify.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group