McBath, Georgia Democrats urge Kemp to allow federal funds for student summer meals program

ATLANTA — The Democratic members of Georgia’s Congressional Delegation are urging Gov. Brian Kemp to let Georgia get federal funding to feed low-income students over the summer.

According to a statement from U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, this is the second year in a row that the state “refused federal funding for the USDA’s Summer EBT program.”

In the letter, McBath said the program would give Georgia’s “poorest children and families” a $40 benefit per child, if eligible, per month, for $120 per month, per child.

McBath’s office said 40% of Georgia’s 2.8 million children are eligible for the assistance, but families are being preventing from making use of it.

“This month marks the end of the second consecutive year that you have refused to participate in USDA’s Summer EBT program despite the overwhelming rates of hunger and food insecurity across our state,” the letter from McBath says.

McBath’s office said all of Georgia’s federal Democratic Party lawmakers had signed on, including U.S. Sens. Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

The representative’s office also said Kemp’s office had yet to respond to any letters sent by Democrats on this topic, adding that Georgia is one of 12 states that did not participate in 2025.

In a separate statement, Warnock’s office noted that accepting the funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture could help feed more than 1.1 million low-income Georgia children next summer.

The summer program is only in effect while school is out.

"Committing to participate in Summer EBT is a basic step to ensuring that every child in our state, regardless of where they live or how much money their parents make, has access to the basic necessity of food when they are not in school,” the delegation said in part.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the governor’s office for comment on this topic.

