ATLANTA - The one-time press secretary for former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed is back in court Monday months after she was charged with open records violations.
Jenna Garland is the first ever criminally charged under the Georgia's Open Records Act.
We have multiple reporters and photographers covering this important court case -- Watch Channel 2 Action News at Noon for updates on this developing story
Channel 2's Nicole Carr asked Garland as she walked to the Fulton County Courthouse if she had anything to say about the pending case, but her attorney responded, "Not this morning."
"Not this morning."Jenna Garland's attorney outside court when I asked if there was anything Garland wanted to say abt pending open records obstruction case.Garland is former Mayor Reed's press secretary.Began w/ text msgs related to Ch. 2 requests:https://t.co/pI4iUMqJoW @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/rHmwz4h3K3— Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) July 1, 2019
Channel 2 Action News Investigative reporter Richard Belcher has followed this case for nearly two years.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Atlanta City Hall Investigation]
It began in 2017 when Channel 2 Action News asked for public records involving unpaid water bills by government officials but didn't receive the records for weeks.
Another city official, Lillian Govus, later provided a Channel 2 Action News producer with text messages showing that Garland ordered Govus to delay the release of the records.
In those text messages, Garland texted Govus, “I’d be as unhelpful as possible. Drag this out as long as possible. And provide information in the most confusing format available.”
[READ: 'Drag this out’: Texts reveal Reed administration’s effort to keep public records from WSB]
The Georgia Open Records Act says public agencies shall notify persons requesting records within three days when the records will be available and provide the records in a reasonable time frame.
In the charging documents against Garland, both citations clearly reference Channel 2 Action News' role in seeking public records, which authorities contend Garland illegally defied. Both citations are misdemeanors.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}