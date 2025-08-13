Mayor appoints new leadership for the Department of Public Works

ATLANTA — Mayor Andre Dickens announced the appointments of Cyril Turner to serve as the Commissioner of the Department of Public Works (DPW) and Eugene McKinnie to serve as Deputy Commissioner of DPW.

DPW is responsible for collecting solid waste and recycled materials. It also oversees the acquisition, maintenance, and disposal of the city’s motorized fleet — about 5,800 vehicles.

Additionally, the department manages the Keep Atlanta Beautiful Commission and initiatives like Operation Clean Sweep.

In their roles, Commissioner Turner and Deputy Commissioner McKinnie will lead initiatives to combat “crime and grime,” according to a press release.

The initiatives include working with Code Enforcement to target blighted properties and hold their owners accountable, organizing community cleanups, combatting urban blight by addressing illegal dumping.

