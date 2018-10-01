Mayor announces plan to raise pay for Atlanta police

ATLANTA - Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has announced a comprehensive plan to raise pay for members of the Atlanta Police Department.
Atlanta Mayor @KeishaBottoms thanks officers for their “high risk” job. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/31I2jGJyBg— Dave Huddleston (@DaveHWSB) October 1, 2018
This increase makes APD pay competitive with other agencies around Atlanta. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/N1JfL2kRVu— Dave Huddleston (@DaveHWSB) October 1, 2018
“By addressing pay you are making the city safer.” Chief Shields. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/Xrv2XVhOWC— Dave Huddleston (@DaveHWSB) October 1, 2018
By January 2019, the city will invest an additional $10 million toward compensation for patrolling police and senior police officers.
By July 2019, the city of Atlanta will fully bring patrolling police and senior police officers to the competitive benchmark identified within the Mercer compensation study.
“Each day, the women and men of the Atlanta Police Department serve our communities selflessly – some making the ultimate sacrifice to keep our city safe,” Mayor Bottoms said. “It is time for the City of Atlanta to take care of those who take care of us, which is why our administration will immediately get to work to provide Atlanta’s officers with the compensation they deserve.”
