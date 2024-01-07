MARTA unveils new bus honoring MLK, Coretta Scott

ATLANTA — Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority unveiled a new special bus honoring Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King.

MARTA said this is the first of several bus designs planned for its yearlong celebration of Atlanta Civil Rights leaders.

The bus will begin service on Route 3, which is on MLK/Auburn Ave., and move to different routes over the next four months, according to MARTA.

“Transit is a place where all are welcome, and like the Civil Rights movement, where inclusion and equality serve as the foundation for opportunity,” said MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood. “MARTA is proud to have played a role in the rich history of the City of Atlanta and the Civil Rights movement and recognize the impact of Dr. King and Coretta Scott King, and the road they traveled as they changed the world.”

MARTA officially unveiled the new bus at the King Center on Thursday.

Upcoming honorees to be featured on MARTA buses this year will be announced during Black History Month.

©2023 Cox Media Group