MARTA hiring bus operators and technicians, offering sign-on bonus

ATLANTA — MARTA is hiring bus drivers and technicians with a sign-on bonus at a job fair later this week.

MARTA is offering a sign on bonus and will train all Permit and Class C (regular) license holders for their Commercial Driver’s License (CDL).

Pay starts at $20 an hour for operators and $26.16 an hour for technicians.

Those applying to be operators must be 21 or older, have a high school diploma, and a Class C license. You must also take a physical exam and ability test along with drug and alcohol screening.

Those applying to be technicians must be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma or equivalent and a Class C license. You must also complete auto, transit bus, diesel, or maintenance programs or have three or more years of comparable work experience.

For those attending the job fair, professional attire is required.

The job fair will be held on Thursday from 1 to 5 p.m. at the MARTA headquarters on Piedmont Road, outside Lindbergh Station.

You can check for upcoming career fairs and employment opportunities by visiting MARTA’s website.

