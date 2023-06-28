MARTA gives away steering wheel locks to Kia and Hyundai owners

ATLANTA — MARTA distributed free steering wheel locks to owners of certain Kia and Hyundai models on Wednesday.

The giveaway took place at the Hamilton E. Holmes rail station.

Thieves are targeting Hyundais and Kias manufactured between 2011 and 2022 because their ignition switches are easily bypassed.

Earlier this month, Atlanta police distributed steering wheel locks on MLK Jr. Drive.

One woman told us her car has been an easy target.

“They took it and then we got it back about a month later. Seven days later they broke into it again,” Regina Scott said.

To receive a steering wheel lock at the MARTA station today, people had to prove they own a Kia or Hyundai made between 2011 and 2022.

They also needed a valid MARTA Breeze card.

