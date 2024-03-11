MARTA bus catches fire in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Crews are investigating the cause of a fire that officials say destroyed a MARTA bus.

MARTA officials told Channel 2 Action News that early Monday morning, crews recieved reports of a car fire near the intersection of Campbellton Road SW and County Line Road SW.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When crews arrived, they found a MARTA bus that was on fire.

According to the investigation, the inside tire of the bus caught on fire and spread to the rear of the bus.

The driver was on his way to the end of the line when the fire occurred. No passengers were on board.

TRENDING STORIES:

No injuries were reported.

The tire malfunction is under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Child dead after being hit by car in Mall of Georgia parking lot, 2 others injured, police say

©2023 Cox Media Group