Mars makes closest pass to Earth in 15 years

ATLANTA - Mars is making its closest pass to Earth in 15 years.
NASA scientists told Channel 2 Action News that Mars will be in a position called “opposition,” the opposite side of the Earth from the sun, and with its close proximity to Earth, it will be at its brightest since 2003.
Experts say Mars is just one of several planets you’ll be able to see.
“Mars will appear very bright, Saturn very bright and even Jupiter earlier in the sky is very bright,” said Hubble Space Telescope scientist Dr. Jennifer Wiseman.
Severe Weather Team 2 said clouds will be minimal Saturday evening. The best viewing will be around midnight.
