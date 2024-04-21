Man shot while being robbed in southwest Atlanta parking lot, police say

ATLANTA — Police say a man was shot and injured during a robbery Saturday night in southwest Atlanta.

According to Atlanta police, it happened at 10:34 p.m. at 248 Trinity Avenue SW. The address appears to be a parking lot.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 47-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital and listed as stable.

APD said the victim was shot while being robbed by the suspects.

No arrests have been made. Police did not say how many suspects may have been involved. The victim’s identity was not released.

The investigation is ongoing.

