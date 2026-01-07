Man shot in the neck near Atlanta package store

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot in the neck on Tuesday night.

Police say the 29-year-old man was shot on Jonesboro Road and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Channel 2’s Cory James was at the hospital during WSB Tonight and found the victim’s car with major damage, including a shattered back window and bullet holes.

The shooting happened near the M&S Package store, where a man was shot and killed last week.

Police have not commented on the victim’s condition. They only say that he was alert, conscious and breathing when he arrived at the hospital.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting or possible suspects.

