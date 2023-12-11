Man shot near popular movie theater, shopping center in Northeast Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting near a busy shopping center and movie theater in Northeast Atlanta.

The shooting happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Ponce de Leon Avenue.

Police confirmed that a man was shot in the incident. We are working to learn about his condition.

The scene is across the street from the Plaza Theater and near the intersection with North Highland Avenue.

