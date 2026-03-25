Man shot, killed outside Atlanta food mart

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting on Tuesday night outside of a food mart.

Officers were called to Joseph E. Boone Blvd. near Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. just before 9 p.m.

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When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

The man’s identity has not been released.

Police have not commented on what led up to the shooting or possible suspects.

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Officers are investigating a second shooting less than a mile away.

On nearby Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. SW, police investigated a shooting outside a barber shop. Channel 2 Action News saw the windows of the business shot out.

Police have not connected the shootings to one another.

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