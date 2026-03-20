Man shot, killed near Atlanta food mart

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting on Thursday night.

Officers were called to a 24-hour food mart on Cleveland Avenue just before 7: 30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He was pronounced dead on the scene. His name has not been released.

Investigators have not commented on what led up to the shooting.

There are no possible suspects.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group