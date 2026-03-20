Man shot, killed near Atlanta food mart

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting on Thursday night.
Officers were called to a 24-hour food mart on Cleveland Avenue just before 7: 30 p.m.
When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot.
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He was pronounced dead on the scene. His name has not been released.
Investigators have not commented on what led up to the shooting.
There are no possible suspects.
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