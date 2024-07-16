Man shot drives to MARTA station for help

ATLANTA, Ga. — Police say a man who was shot drove to a MARTA station to ask for help Tuesday afternoon.
Police said the shooting happened on Hardee Street just after 1 p.m. after two men got into a fight.
The 20-year-old victim then drove to the Edgewood-Candler-Park MARTA station to get help.
Police said the man was taken to the hospital. His name and condition have not been released.
Police did not give a description of the shooter or say if anyone was in custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
