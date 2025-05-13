Man says landlord knew of structural issues at home city condemned before he moved in

ATLANTA — A Southwest Atlanta renter says his landlord knew about a number of structural issues before allowing him to move in. Now, the city of Atlanta has condemned the property.

It was an agreement that Michael Brooks said his landlord fell back on.

Brooks told Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln that property management told him his lease would be terminated, and he could avoid paying rent until repairs were made.

“We will terminate your lease, and you can stop paying rent. Those are the exact words that came out of his mouth,” Brooks said.

He said after moving into a rental home on Whitehouse Road in Southwest Atlanta, it didn’t take long for problems to show, like plumbing, mold, and structural issues.

“I ended up taking the furniture out because I heard more creaks on the floor,” he said.

Moments before Channel 2 Action News arrived at the home, Brooks showed Lincoln a pile of plaster that had collapsed from the ceiling.

“I feel unsafe standing here,” Brooks said.

While awaiting repairs, he says he was surprised to learn his landlord filed for an eviction.

Court records show a judge granted the eviction for more than $2,000 for October’s rent. It’s money, Brooks said, management instructed him not to pay.

“I don’t want any eviction on my record,” he said.

The day after the judge’s ruling, he said the City of Atlanta’s Code Enforcement sent him a letter saying this home is unfit for a human and repairs need to be made.

“I got the letter, I felt validated,” Brooks said.

Lincoln called the property manager, who said it was only an offer to terminate Brook’s lease and not an official agreement. He said when Brooks didn’t pay rent in October, that’s when the eviction was filed.

“I am holding out right now, because there is an opportunity to correct themselves,” he said.

Brooks said he wants management to return his deposit and other moving costs.

The owner will have an opportunity to address code enforcement violations at a hearing next week.

If repairs aren’t made, the owner could be fined $1,000 a day, or a lien will be placed on the property.

Property management would not answer if they were aware of structural issues prior to accepting Brook’s lease.

