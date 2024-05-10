Man injured by ‘intimidated shooter’ on MLK, Jr. Drive, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department said a shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive is under investigation after a man was injured early Friday morning.

According to police, the victim of the shooting was walking down Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. Friday morning when another man was passing him.

The man was “intimidated,” and shot the victim twice in the leg, according to APD.

Police said the victim is stable at Grady Memorial Hospital, but a suspect has not been taken into custody.

Neither man was identified by police.

