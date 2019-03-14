Man injured from bottle to the head as fight erupts after Atlanta United game

ATLANTA - An Atlanta man said he was hit in the head with a bottle as he was leaving Wednesday night’s Atlanta United game.
The man got caught up in an argument between fans of both teams, and someone started throwing bottles, hitting the man in the head.
He was sent to the hospital, where he ended up getting stitches.
The latest on the search for the suspects, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
