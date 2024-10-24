A man asked two strangers in SW Atlanta for directions. He was shot shortly after

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two men who shot someone in search of directions.

Police say on Oct. 5 just after 1 a.m., officers responded to 275 Ted Turner Drive in Southwest Atlanta in reference to a person shot call.

When they arrived, they found a 23-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. The investigation showed the victim asked two men he did not know for directions to the nearest convenience store.

After the men gave the victim directions, the men followed him on foot for a short distance, then attempted to rob him of his belongings .

The victim began to fight the two suspects off, and gunfire broke out. He was taken to the hospital where he was alert, conscious and breathing.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at here, or by texting CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

