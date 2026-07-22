Man arrested after being accused of exposing himself across Atlanta

ATLANTA — After seven months of being accused of exposing himself to women and girls across several Atlanta neighborhoods, a man is in custody.

Christian Johnson, 34, was accused of incidents reported in Inman Park, Candler Park, Edgewood, Lake Claire and Virginia-Highland.

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On Tuesday, Channel 2’s Tom Jones spoke to people in those areas concerned for their safety.

After the arrest, shoppers and business owners say they finally have a sense of peace in their own communities, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

Johnson is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail on a charge of public indecency.

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