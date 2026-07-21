Atlanta police searching for man accused of exposing himself across multiple neighborhoods

Residents across several northeast Atlanta neighborhoods are working together to help police identify and catch a man accused of repeatedly exposing himself to women and girls over the past seven months.

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Neighbors say the incidents have been reported in Inman Park, Candler Park, Edgewood, Lake Claire and Virginia-Highland.

Residents have started alerting one another whenever the suspect is spotted, hoping to gather more evidence and help police locate him.

Neighbors say the man has not only exposed himself but has also verbally harassed and aggressively followed women and children.

“If you’re a woman out there, yell, ‘Help,’” neighbor Peter Joseph said. “Run into a business. Try to get away from the guy. Do whatever you can to bring awareness to what’s happening.”

Atlanta police say they have identified a suspect and that the investigations into the incidents are ongoing.

Officers are urging anyone who encounters the man or feels threatened to call 911 and report the incident immediately

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