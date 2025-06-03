Man already in jail charged in Atlanta double shooting that left 1 dead

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have charged a man who was already in the Clayton County jail with murder and armed robbery.

Police say Desmond Felts, 24, was in custody in Clayton County, but has since been extradited to Fulton County in connection with the deadly shooting of a 33-year-old man.

Felts is charged with murder, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of armed robbery.

Officers were called to Newcastle Street just after 12:15 a.m. on April 18. Channel 2’s Bryan Mims was at the shooting scene during Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

Police shared video after the shooting of a group of three men walking up to a home and then being let inside.

Atlanta police say two of those men are believed to have been involved in the shooting. It’s unclear who the third person is.

A 32-year-old man was also shot several times and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. His current condition is unclear.

Neither victim’s identity has been released.

