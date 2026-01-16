Man accused in shooting that killed 1 man, hurt another

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An Atlanta man was arrested Friday in connection with a deadly December shooting, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office announced.
Juan Carlos Martinez-Zambrano, 24, was found and taken into custody without incident by investigators at a Harbor Point Court apartment complex in Lawrenceville, authorities said.
Warrants say Martinez-Zambrano is charged with malice murder and aggravated assault in connection with a shooting Dec. 12 on Wood Bend Drive in Stone Mountain.
Martinez-Zambrano is accused of shooting Christopher Verdell several times, causing his death. He is also accused of wounding Martin Hines at a nearby apartment in the same complex, police said.
No motive was given for the shootings.
Martinez-Zambrano was taken to the DeKalb County Jail, where he is being held without bond.
