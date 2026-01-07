Man accused of shooting, killing 15-year-old who police say was trying to rob him

ATLANTA — Police have arrested a man connected to the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old.

The teen was shot and killed along Turman Avenue by someone he was trying to rob last month, police said.

Investigators have now identified that man as Kevin Veasey, who was taken into custody on Monday.

Saba Talib says her Ring camera captured the moments police arrived at the scene on Dec. 16.

“It looked like they were just trying to revive the kid,” Talib told Channel 2’s Candace McCowan at the time.

Another woman, who asked not to be identified, said she called 911 over the incident because of safety concerns.

TRENDING STORIES:

“It doesn’t make sense because it happened so fast,” she said. “When I came home, he was dead. I wasn’t gone but for 10 minutes.”

The 15-year-old died at the scene. Investigators say they believe he was attempting to rob Veasey when Veasey shot him.

Witnesses said they were there as police found a weapon on the teen’s body.

“The police did pull off a gun from him,” one witness said.

Veasey is being charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He is currently being held at the Fulton County Jail.

©2026 Cox Media Group