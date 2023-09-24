Man accused of assaulting man at his home, using stolen credit cards at Walmart, gas station

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are looking for a suspect accused of assaulting a man at his home, stealing his credit cards, and then using them at a local Walmart and gas station.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The alleged assault happened at a home on Hurt Street at around 5 a.m. on Sept. 17.

Officials did not share which gas station or Walmart the stolen cards were used at.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the man.

The suspect who used the stolen cards was seen on surveillance camera wearing sunglasses and a silver watch.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.StopCrimeAtl.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

IN OTHER NEWS:

‘Live Like Liv:’ School district honoring life of Marietta student killed in car wreck





©2023 Cox Media Group