0 Machine Gun Kelly's crew wanted following alleged attack in Buckhead

ATLANTA - Three members of rapper Machine Gun Kelly’s crew are wanted by police in connection with an alleged attack on an actor in Buckhead last month.

The Atlanta Police Department confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Wednesday that battery warrants were obtained for Brandon Allen, 28, John Cappellety, 24, and Lamar Reed, 42.

The men allegedly beat up Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez on Sept. 13 in a Buckead hotel lobby.

Surveillance video released by police appears to show the attack. In the video, one man in a gray shirt picks Rodriguez up and slams him to the ground, and the other men hit and kick him. The man who allegedly body-slammed the actor is believed to be Kelly’s personal bodyguard, according to police.

Rodriguez said the fight followed a heated exchange between Rodriguez and Kelly at the Twin Peaks restaurant on Piedmont Road.

Rodriguez told Channel 2 Action News in September that he had an issue with Kelly ever since the rapper called Eminem’s daughter “hot as (expletive)” in a tweet when she was just 16 years old.

He told police he later crossed paths with the rapper’s entourage when he returned to the Hampton Inn.

“He’s a coward for having his goons jump me," said Rodriguez, who was in Atlanta filming a television show at the time.

When officers arrived at the hotel, none of the alleged attackers were there. Rodriguez suffered “major injuries to the right side of his face,” police said.

It is unknown if Allen, Cappellety and Reed still work for Kelly, or if any of them live in Georgia.

