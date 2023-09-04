‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star removed from show after calling co-star racial slur

ATLANTA — “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Eric Mena has been removed from the show after the reality star called a Black woman a monkey.

“Love & Hip Hop” franchise officials posted on Instagram Saturday that Mena would be removed.

In an episode released on MTV recently, Mena is seen arguing with costar Spice, who said Mena’s son did not love her. In response, Mena, in a rage, flipped a table and called Spice a monkey.

Spice is Black, and Mena is Latina of Puerto Rican and Dominican descent.

“The ‘Love & Hip Hop’ franchise has never shied away from hard conversations in our community. Working hand-in-hand with our partners, viewers will see the impact of Erica Mena’s remarks play out in the final three episodes of the season,” the post said. “Effective immediately, she will not appear in the next season of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.’”

The announcement comes less than two weeks after Mena was arrested along with co-star Bambi Richardson and “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” star Zellswag for getting into a fight at a nightclub in Buckhead.

Mena was charged with willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer, simple battery and simple battery against a police officer. She has since bonded out of jail.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the network officials for a statement regarding Mena’s arrest but has not received a response

