Looking for a summer camp for your child? Here are some things to consider

ATLANTA — It’s that time of year. You may be looking for summer plans that won’t break your budget.

Learning to swim at the Y or getting outdoorsy this summer with the Girl Scouts, a lot has changed since Camp Timber Ridge opened in Cobb County some 100 summers ago.

Including the costs for happy campers, parents are looking for what’s fun and affordable.

“The cost of camp is really important,” parent Courtney Seberson said.

Channel 2′s Linda Stouffer started looking into prices for summer camps around metro Atlanta and found prices ranges from $145 - $450 a week.

“For parents planning their summer schedule, it just gets expensive really quickly,” said Kimberly Palmer with Nerdwallet.

Palmer said booking early can save 20% or more.

Other ideas to try to save -- contact the camps directly, because in some cases if there are open slots, they might offer you a last-minute price cut.

And ask about discounts or incentives, including scholarships for merit or need.

“Financial aid is often available as well. And sometimes you do have to ask because it’s not publicly advertised,” Palmer said.

You should also check and see if your program qualifies for the childcare tax credit.

“We believe that costs should never be a barrier to anyone being able to any program at the Y including our day camps,” Hullinger said.

Hullinger told Stouffer that the Y tries to keep costs low, but you should check with your local Y for financial assistance.

Memberships can also help as well.

At the zoo, Safari Camps offer discounts for Zoo Atlanta members.

Members also pay less to Summer with the Sea Creatures at the Georgia Aquarium.

Another idea, check out the total costs -- like food. Is lunch included? So you know what you’re getting.

