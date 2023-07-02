‘Look Up Atlanta’ fireworks celebration hosts thousands at Centennial Park

ATLANTA — The largest Metropolitan fireworks show in the country has wrapped up for another year. Thousands of people packed Centennial Park for ‘Look Up Atlanta,’ the weekend before the Fourth of July.

Many came from all over for the big celebration.

“We love live entertainment, and we love the fireworks here. We have been here now for four about years,” said Bobby and Marie Warren.

From good food and great music. This show had it all.

“I love live entertainment. Fireworks, that is what I came for,” the Warrens’ said.

“Oh my gosh. We just love celebrating the city. It is my hometown. I love bringing my daughter down here. All of this great talent that they have on this stage. It is just a wonderful event to be at,” said Angelique Young.

People said this show gets better every year.

“It was amazing. It was really awesome last year. I kid you not, as soon as the fireworks ended my daughter was like can we buy tickets for next year? It was that amazing,” said Young.

The food, music and atmosphere were great, but the real reason many come to the park for the Fourth of July weekend, are the fireworks that lit up the sky.

