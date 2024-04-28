Local Jewish leaders react to third day of protests outside of Emory University

ATLANTA — Demonstrators gathered again Saturday afternoon in DeKalb County on Emory’s campus, marking day three of protests surrounding the Israel Hamas War.
The University joins many college campuses across the U.S. were pro-Palestinian groups are gathering in support of the people of Gaza.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
On Thursday, police arrested more than 2 dozen people on Emory’s campus on criminal trespassing charges including a professor.
Channel 2 Action News spoke to students of the Jewish faith who are growing concerned about their safety on campus. These times come during what is supposed to be a peaceful Passover season.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Former DeKalb Co. SRO accused of taking thousands of dollars for overtime he didn’t work
- Missing Clayton mom believed to be dead 6 weeks after vanishing, police suspect boyfriend, his wife
- Group of South Fulton home owners take action to keep squatters out of neighborhood
In response, Rabbi and CEO, Larry Sernovitz, of the Hilles of Georgia is reminding students of the religious resources their organization offers on college campuses around the state.
Emory officials say the protestors set up camp in a restricted area where equipment and materials were being stored for upcoming commencement and graduation ceremonies.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group