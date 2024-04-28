Local Jewish leaders react to third day of protests outside of Emory University

ATLANTA — Demonstrators gathered again Saturday afternoon in DeKalb County on Emory’s campus, marking day three of protests surrounding the Israel Hamas War.

The University joins many college campuses across the U.S. were pro-Palestinian groups are gathering in support of the people of Gaza.

On Thursday, police arrested more than 2 dozen people on Emory’s campus on criminal trespassing charges including a professor.

Channel 2 Action News spoke to students of the Jewish faith who are growing concerned about their safety on campus. These times come during what is supposed to be a peaceful Passover season.

In response, Rabbi and CEO, Larry Sernovitz, of the Hilles of Georgia is reminding students of the religious resources their organization offers on college campuses around the state.

Emory officials say the protestors set up camp in a restricted area where equipment and materials were being stored for upcoming commencement and graduation ceremonies.

