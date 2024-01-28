Local artists get a chance to have their art appear at Atlanta MARTA station

ATLANTA — MARTA wants local artists to help brighten up your ride through the city.

The transit authority plans to install four displays in the English Avenue neighborhood

This is similar to what MARTA has done along previous stops like King Station and the West End.

MARTA said it wants artists to incorporate the identity of the neighborhood into their designs.

Artists can submit their designs for crosswalks, two bus shelters and a mural.

Those interested in submitting their designs can do so by, clicking here.

All interested artists in metro Atlanta are encouraged to apply.

