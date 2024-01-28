The ‘184 Melody’ taking steps to end homelessness in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta’s first rapid housing community is now open in the downtown area. It’s called The Melody and it’s built entirely with shipping containers.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

City leaders are proud of the much-needed housing and one of the first tenants is thankful to finally have a home.

“It’s my sincere pleasure to welcome you to The Melody community,” said Mayor Andre Dickens.

Dickens joined other city leaders Friday for the opening of The Melody.

Located on Forsyth Street in downtown Atlanta, the newly-built community, made out of shipping containers, will serve as homes for the unhoused.

“184 Forsyth Street emerged as an ideal site due to its adjacency to the Garnett MARTA Station, that you all know is right there and its proximity to trusted service providers that serve residents experiencing homelessness,” Dickens said.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to the 2023 point-in-time count almost 2,700 people were homeless in Atlanta. Seven hundred and thirty-eight people were found sleeping on the streets, something city leaders have vowed to tackle.

“The Melody is a clear demonstration of what can be achieved when barriers around housing production are dismantled and when the stigmas around homelessness are challenged,” Darion Dunn of Atlantica Properties said.

In August, the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) donated the shipping containers, that were used as hospital rooms during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Channel 2 Action News got a look inside of the new homes. There’s a bed, refrigerator, microwave, TV, and bathroom with a shower.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Wanda Sutton is one of the first people set to move in on Feb. 1. She’s thankful to finally have a place to sleep at night.

“It’s real dangerous and I be so scared being out here at night. But, I’m just thankful, glad to be able to, that it’s going to be over soon,” Sutton said.

The Melody is named after Melody Bloodworth.

She was a homeless woman with mental illness who died on Atlanta’s streets in November 2022.

A metal plaque will be on site, commemorating her.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Hundreds of DeKalb residents left in the dark after large tree takes out power lines

©2023 Cox Media Group