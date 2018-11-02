0 Lights out at MARTA station has riders concerned over their safety and security

ATLANTA - A viewer wrote Channel 2 Action News about what he believes is a safety issue at a MARTA station.

Nearly all the lights above the stairwells are burned out.

Channel 2's Justin Wilfon counted and of the 43 lights above the stairwells in the station, only one is working.

“It’s dangerous to not have that because you don’t see what’s coming," said rider Saudi Chandler.

Some riders believe the darkness could lead to someone falling, or even put their security at risk.

"There could be anybody in the stairway and you can’t see what’s going on so you need those lights,” Chandler said.

After we took the issue to MARTA, a spokesperson sent us this statement:

We appreciate your viewer bringing the lighting at Inman Park Station to our attention. Your inquiry was timely because I’ve learned from our Facilities Team that a special lift has been scheduled for use at the station first thing in the morning to replace the lightbulbs over the stairwells with LED bulbs. LED bulbs burn brighter and last longer, illuminating these stairwells and surrounding areas more efficiently. The bulbs are just one part of a larger station-wide improvement that will include work on the concourse area near the faregates and an extensive rehabilitation project of the pedestrian bridge that was requested by members of the Inman Park community. Detailed information about the project and a timeline will be released soon. MARTA encourages our patrons to reach out to us directly when they see an issue that needs attention.

But the problem doesn’t end at that station.

To compare, Wilfon went to the Edgewood/Candler Park MARTA station and found several lights burned out above the stairs there as well.

Now, riders hope MARTA will brighten their path.

“I think they should fix the lights, simple," Chandler said.

