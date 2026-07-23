Lifetime Dragon Con memberships not available for sale in 2026

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Dragon Con, a staple of the pop culture, fandom and all things nerdy and geeky conventions for 40 years, confirmed changes were coming to their membership options.

While prices for weekend passes to Dragon Con have, like many other conventions, increased over the years, the Atlanta convention’s permanent “Eternals Pass” that provided lifetime access to the event is not being sold in 2026.

A spokesperson for the convention organizers confirmed the news to Channel 2 Action News on Thursday, saying the most recently $4,500 lifetime memberships were now on pause.

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“The convention elected to ‘press pause’ on the memberships because the number of Eternals was growing too fast. We added about 20 new Eternals in the last year, about the same number added each year over the last few years,” a Dragon Con spokesperson said.

Dragon Con has grown over the years, reaching about 75,000 attendees in 2025.

Even though new Eternals Passes will not be available, those who already have their memberships locked in don’t have to worry.

“All existing Eternal members will continue to enjoy the convention as they always have. The pause is on the sale of new memberships,” the convention spokesperson confirmed.

The 2026 convention will be held in Atlanta on Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3 to Sept. 7.

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