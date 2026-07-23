‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after vandalism rampage at Henry County home

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for a man accused of going on a vandalism rampage at a home with a rifle. Investigators say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police are searching for Ernest Scott after they found extensive damage to a home on South Ola Street on Tuesday.

The motive police believe is behind the vandalism rampage, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

Authorities say Scott arrived at the home and used a rifle-style weapon to break out the front windows of a home. After breaking the window, they say he drove through a locked gate on the property and intentionally rammed the back of the house.

Police say Scott also used to rifle to break the rear windshield of a car. before driving away in a red Ford Expedition SUV.

Scott is wanted on charges of criminal damage to property and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Police say he’s considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Henry County Police.

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