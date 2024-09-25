LifeSouth urges donors to give blood before Helene turns hurricane, makes landfall

ATLANTA — As Tropical Storm Helene heads toward the southeastern United States, LifeSouth Community Blood Centers is asking blood donors to give blood before the storm hits, with the potential to become a hurricane.

According to LifeSouth, “the storm could not come at a worse time, as blood supplies are low, and the storm will impact much-needed blood drives across Florida, Georgia and parts of Alabama over the week.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The organization said blood donors are needed every day to make sure they have enough blood available to help patients in local hospitals, and that the fallout from storm damage, like flooding, road closures and power outages, can impact blood drives and blood supplies across several states in the storm’s path.

To encourage additional donations, LifeSouth is giving donors a $20 e-gift card for blood, and providing a $40 card to any platelet and double red cell donors. All participating blood donors will receive a special pin honoring Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and a wellness screening before giving blood, too.

TRENDING STORIES:

LifeSouth has the following locations ready to accept donations in the metro Atlanta area:

Alpharetta

7391 North Point Pkwy Suite 1418 Alpharetta, GA 30022



Sunday 10a-4p



Monday - Thursday 12p-6p



Friday/Saturday CLOSED

Atlanta

4891 Ashford Dunwoody Road NE Atlanta, GA 30338



Sunday 10a-4p



Monday & Wednesday 9a-5p



Tuesday & Thursday 9a-7p



Friday & Saturday 9a-4p

Cumming

1550 Market Place Blvd Cumming, GA 30041



Please check lifesouth.org for hours of operation

Gainesville

1200 McEver Road Gainesville, GA 30504



Sunday CLOSED



Monday, Wednesday, Friday 9a-5p



Tuesday & Thursday 11a-7p



Saturday 9a-3p

Lawrenceville

1030 Old Peachtree Road NW, Suite 202 Lawrenceville, GA 30043



Sunday & Monday CLOSED



Tuesday & Thursday 10a-7p



Wednesday 10a-5p



Friday & Saturday 9a-4p

McDonough

329 Westridge Parkway McDonough, GA 30253



Sunday & Friday 9a-3p



Monday & Wednesday 9a-5p



Tuesday & Thursday 9a-7p



Saturday 8a-2p

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

2 people rushed to the hospital after being shot at DeKalb apartment complex

©2024 Cox Media Group