4 arrested after 15-year-old GA boy murdered as he got off school bus

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Four people have been arrested and charged with the murder of a 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed moments after he got off the school bus last week.

Columbus police say Earkavion Lee was killed as he got off the bus on Thursday afternoon.

Hours after the shooting, 20-year-old Roannil Clanton was arrested and charged with Lee’s murder and and six counts of aggravated assault for people who were in the area when shots were fired.

On Tuesday, police say they arrested three teenage boys: 19-year-old Demetrius Miles, 17-year-old Gregory Nelson and 17-year-old Marquis Roberts.

All three are being charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

According to jail records, all four suspects are being held in the Muscogee County Jail.

Earlier this year, Lee’s brother, 18-year-old Earkus Porter, was shot and killed at a Columbus park, WTVM reported.

An online fundraiser has been set up to help Lee’s family.

