Lawmakers pass state budget with just hours left in legislative season

ATLANTA — Lawmakers have passed the state budget as they hurry to get their bills passed on the last day of the legislative season.

Under Georgia law, the General Assembly is required to pass a budget each year.

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot has been at the State Capitol all day. He said that both chambers reached an agreement Friday morning after Gov. Brian Kemp boosted his tax revenue estimate by $50 million.

This year’s budget comes in at about $37.7 billion.

Here is a look at several of the bills that have already passed:

CHILD TAX CREDIT: Parents of children age 5 and under could claim a $250 state income tax credit under House Bill 136, which also expands the state income tax credit for child care expenses.

RELIGIOUS LIBERTY: State and local governments wouldn’t be able to “substantially burden” a person’s religious freedom under Senate Bill 36, but opponents say it would enable discrimination. Kemp signed the measure Friday.

INCOME TAXES: An already-planned state income tax cut will be accelerated under House Bill 111, giving the state a flat 5.19% income tax rate retroactive to Jan. 1. And Georgians will get income tax rebates between $250 and $500 under House Bill 112.

HURRICANE AID: House and Senate members agreed to spend more than $850 million on aid after Hurricane Helene did billions of dollars of damage in Georgia in September.

LAWSUIT LIMITS: Senate Bill 68 would make it harder to bring lawsuits and win large verdicts while Senate Bill 69 limits who can finance lawsuits.

SCHOOL CELLPHONES: Public school students in kindergarten through eighth grade would be banned from using cellphones during the school day under House Bill 340.

TRANSGENDER RIGHTS: Both Senate Bill 1 would ban transgender girls and women from playing girls’ and women’s sports, while Senate Bill 185 would ban the state from paying for gender-affirming care for prisoners.

AMERICA FIRST LICENSE PLACE: Senate Bill 291 would create an America First license plate for Georgia vehicles.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

