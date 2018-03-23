0 Lawmakers introduce resolution honoring Zell Miller

ATLANTA - Lawmakers across the country and across the state of Georgia are honoring the late Zell Miller.

The former governor and senator died Friday morning. He had Parkinson’s disease.

In an already-scheduled visit to Atlanta, Vice President Mike Pence honored Miller, calling him a leader of great character and great integrity who dedicated his life to public service.

President Jimmy Carter released a statement saying Miller “was a good friend and Rosalynn and I join all Georgians in extending our condolences to (his) family.”

Miller's body will lie in state at the State Capitol next week.

Few people knew Miller better than House Speaker David Ralston. Channel 2 political reporter Richard Elliot watched in the gallery Friday as Ralston introduced a resolution honoring the man he called his mentor. “We have lost a true statesman, a giant in Georgia history. Zell Miller, in my view, was one of the great governors in our history,” Ralston told Elliot. Miller spent nearly 60 years in public life as mayor of Young Harris, a college professor, a state legislator, the lieutenant governor for 16 years and the governor for eight years before becoming a U.S. senator. He’s best known for the lottery-funded HOPE Scholarship, which has benefited nearly 2 million college students and pre-K programs across the state. State Rep. Calvin Smyre helped Miller pass that law. “He was a guy who let you know how he felt on various issues. He was one that was very contentious about what he believed in,” Smyre said. Gov. Nathan Deal issued a statement saying, in part, “Georgia has lost a favorite son, and a true statesman, and I’ve lost a dear friend.” From the very office Miller occupied as lieutenant governor, current Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle told Elliot that Miller loved Georgia and dedicated himself to making it better. “Just a remarkable human being, a person who was very tenacious in fighting for what he believed in, but on the same token, his heart was a heart that genuinely was about service,” Cagle said. Elliot said he interviewed Miller many times over his career, and the word he used to describe him is passionate.

