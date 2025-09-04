Lawmakers call on RFK Jr. to resign during heated DC hearing, GA senator says he’s a health hazard

WASHINGTON — U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. faced intense questioning from lawmakers today regarding vaccine policy and recent changes at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

During his first appearance before the Senate Finance Committee since the firing of CDC Director Susan Monarez last week, Kennedy was grilled by both Democrats and Republicans about his controversial decisions and vaccine skepticism.

“We are the sickest country in the world,” Kennedy stated during the hearing.

His remarks were met with criticism from several senators, including Sen. Maria Cantwell, (D-WA), who accused him of conflating chronic disease with the need for vaccines.

“You’re a charlatan. That’s what you are. You’re the ones who conflate chronic disease with the need for vaccines. The history on vaccines is very clear. This is the 20th century,” Cantwell said.

Senators questioned Kennedy about the upheaval at the CDC, including the firing of Monarez, whom Kennedy had previously praised.

Sen. Ron Wyden, (D-OR), pressed Kennedy on whether he had instructed Monarez to support vaccine recommendations regardless of scientific evidence.

“Did you, in fact, do what Director Monarez has said you did, which is tell her just go along with vaccine recommendations, even if you didn’t think such recommendations aligned with scientific evidence that?” Wyden asked Kennedy.

“No, I did not,” Kennedy said.

“So, she’s lying today to the American people in the Wall Street Journal?” Wyden asked Kennedy.

“Yes, sir,” Kennedy replied.

Republican Senator Bill Cassidy, a doctor from Louisiana, expressed concern over Kennedy’s decision to limit COVID vaccines to high-risk individuals.

“I would say, effectively, we’re denying people vaccines,” Cassidy told Kennedy.

“Well, you’re wrong,” Kennedy said, and then defended his efforts to shift the healthcare system towards addressing chronic disease.

Georgia U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock flat-out told Kennedy that he should resign.

“You are a hazard to the health of the American people,” Warnock said. “I think that you ought to resign. And if you don’t resign, the president of the United States — who put forth Operation Warp Speed, which worked — should fire you.”

Kennedy’s testimony also included questioning the data on COVID deaths and the effectiveness of vaccines, despite the CDC reporting over 1.2 million American deaths from the virus.

“We at HHS are enacting a once-in-a-generation shift from a sick care system to a true health care system that tackles the root causes of chronic disease,” Kennedy said.

