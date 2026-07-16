Latest public safety stats in Atlanta show fewer robberies but 20% increase in assaults

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department’s latest presentation to the city council about public safety showed that the number of homicides was down compared to last year.

However, the report form APD showed that while violent deaths were down, the number of aggravated assaults were up 20% compared to 2025.

The number of sexual assaults compared to last year had no change, with 55 reported year-to-date in 2026 and 55 reported in 2025.

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Overall, violent crimes against persons were up 19% collectively, according to the police presentation.

When it comes to property-related crimes, overall there was a nearly 20% decrease.

Between robbery, burglary, stolen cars, stealing from vehicles and shoplifting, APD reported decrease after decrease after decrease.

However, all other types of larceny had a 4% increase, with 1,958 incidents reported year-to-date, compared to last year’s 1,878.

Between crimes against persons and property crimes, police said Group A crimes were down 14%, collectively.

For a zone-by-zone breakdown, check out the full data set from APD here.

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