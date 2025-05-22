Last minute shopping? Here are the best and worst grocery stores in Georgia, study shows

ATLANTA — Is your favorite grocery store the best to shop at?

A new study ranks 50 of the best and worst grocery stores in the U.S., and some in the Peach State made the list.

The company “Solitaired” conducted the study.

It analyzed over seven million Google reviews from 3,000 individuals across 100 cities.

According to the study, the best grocery store is the Mazzaro’s Italian Market in Petersburg, Fla. The grocery store received a 4.8 rating on Google reviews.

Coming in at No. 22 for the best grocery store is the Trader Joe’s on Monroe Drive in midtown Atlanta. The store received a 4.7-star rating on Google Reviews.

Also making the list at No. 50, another Trader Joe’s. This grocery store is the one on Peachtree Road in Buckhead.

Solitaired also ranked the top 10 worst grocery stores in the U.S. The ranks are based on star rating and the number of reviews.

The study ranked the Safeway on 40th Street NW in Washington was ranked the worst grocery store with a 3.4-star rating.

Below are the Atlanta grocery stores ranked the worst:

#19 - Walmart at 835 MLK Jr. Dr NW with a 3.6-star rating

#35 - King Scoopers at 1225 Caroline St NE with a 3.7-star rating

#37 - Cub-St. Paul Phalen at 1275 Caroline St NE with a 3.7-star rating

#45 - Kroger at 590 Cascade Ave SW with a 3.7-star rating

Curious to find out which stores are the best or worst, click here.

