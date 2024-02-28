Large sinkhole that closed Buckhead businesses for days nearly repaired

ATLANTA — Crews replaced a broken water main and storm drain that caused a large sinkhole to collapse along Peachtree Street south of Collier Road in Buckhead.

The former crater was filled and covered with concrete Wednesday.

One of three restaurants that closed Monday because of the sinkhole also reopened Wednesday.

“They cut on our water this morning at 9 a.m. We are rushing to get this catering order out. It’s good to be wide open again,” Bell Street Burritos manager Connor Browning told Channel 2′s Tom Regan.

Another nearby restaurant, R. Thomas Deluxe Grill, remains closed.

“It’s definitely affected our business. We are closed until we can get in and out of our driveways,” R. Thomas owner Linday Thomas said.

Thomas said her employee contacted the city of Atlanta in January to express concerns about low water pressure, and the possibility of a water leak.

On Feb. 14, a restaurant manager went to investigate.

He lifted a storm drain cover and saw water gushing from the broken water main.

But it wasn’t until last Friday that a crew from Atlanta Department of Watershed arrived to address the problem after the pavement began to crack, swallowing the sign of another restaurant.

“They are a little reactive instead of being proactive,” Thomas said.

Thomas said while she was disappointed by the business lost as a result of the sinkhole, she appreciates the hard work of crews to fix the problem.

“The crew that was here last night worked for 24 hours straight, so we decided to feed them lunch today. They got R. Thomas wings and home fries,” Thomas said.

A representative from Atlanta Watershed Management said an investigation is underway into the delayed response to the water main break. Crews will return to worksite Thursday to complete road restoration and reopen several lanes of Peachtree Street.

