Koo not traveling with team for Falcons, Vikings game Sunday night, Romo to replace

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons have ruled kicker Younghoe Koo out of Sunday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, elevating Parker Romo to replace him.

Koo’s absence is not injury-related, and he did not travel with the team to Minnesota.

Romo, from Fayette County, was signed earlier this week after Koo missed a crucial 44-yard field goal in the final seconds of the Falcons’ Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“That’s cut-and-dry position, right? You either make it or you don’t, and we’ve got to have guys in a position to make them,” Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said regarding the kicking situation.

“We’ve been in this situation so many times,” Koo said, expressing frustration over his performance. “The frustration just came out of just disappointment in myself and knowing that I know I’m better than that.”

Koo’s missed field goal last Sunday was his first miss with the chance to tie or take the lead in the final minute of the 4th quarter since September 2022.

He had previously made seven straight field goals in such situations.

In his last 10 games, Koo has made 15 of his 23 field goals, which contributed to his lowest field goal success rate last year at 73.5%.

Romo, who spent time with the Vikings last year, played in four games and made 11 of his 12 field goal attempts, demonstrating accuracy and leg strength.

Falcons special teams coordinator Marquice Williams praised Romo’s leg strength, accuracy, and experience, noting his successful stint with the Vikings in 2024.

With Koo out, the Falcons will rely on Romo’s experience and accuracy as they face the Vikings in Minnesota on Sunday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET.

