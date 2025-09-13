Georgia Tech upsets Clemson with last-second field goal

ATLANTA — The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets stunned the No. 12 Clemson Tigers with an upset win in the final seconds at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta.

With less than five seconds on the clock and a tie game, the Jackets scored a 55-yard field goal, pushing them to a 24-21 win over the Tigers.

Leading heading into halftime, the Yellow Jackets gave up the lead in third quarter, but a touchdown and two-point conversion in the fourth quarter tied the game back up.

But Aidan Burr sprinted onto the field with seconds left and kicked a field goal at the buzzer to give Georgia Tech the win.

Georgia Tech remains undefeated so far this season, while Clemson, the preseason ACC favorite, has taken their second loss.

This is the second time in three games that the Jackets have taken the lead and won at the last minute.

In their season opener, a 45-yard touchdown by Haynes King with 1:07 remaining gave them a 27-20 win over Colorado.

Next week, Georgia Tech hosts the Temple Owls in Atlanta.

